Ever since releasing Culture II at the top of 2018, Migos have slowed down and spread out. Each member released a solo album, and in the year-plus since the last of those dropped, they’ve been keeping a low profile compared to the peak saturation they were enjoying circa the two Culture albums. Now they’re ramping up for Culture III, which was initially set to drop this summer but may be pushed back further depending on how this whole COVID situation plays out. In the meantime, they’re prepping the neatly titled Quarantine Mixtape.

Migos’ last album came out just over two years ago, but given the frenzied pace they were working at before and the speed of evolution in rap, it feels like they’re now on the comeback trail. At the peak of their saturation, many of us were beginning to suffer Migos fatigue; our review of Culture II was headlined Migos And The Overwhelming Content-Flood. So maybe it’s just that my ears needed some time off from the Migos sound, but they’re sounding rejuvenated on their new single out today.

“Need It” matches Migos with the wildly popular and disconcertingly violent Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Over a bouncing beat from Buddah Bless, the four of them let loose with the usual flurry of punchlines. “I’m fuckin’ more bitches than Magic” stands out in particular. It’s the third song Migos have shared from the tape this month following “Racks Too Skinny” and the goofy lark “Taco Tuesday.” Their first new track of 2020, the Young Thug and Travis Scott collab “Give No Fxk,” was supposedly the lead single from Culture III. But who knows which songs will end up on which project. All I know right now is “Need It” sounds great on the precipice of this weekend.

Listen below.

In other Migos news, Quavo went back and got his GED. He posted photos of himself looking overjoyed in his cap and gown on Instagram, and Offset posted a message of congratulations to his fellow Migo on Twitter. “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020,” Quavo wrote. “We Lit.” He added, “Now What College Should I Go To?” According to the ads on the radio, dude could get some IT certifications before this lockdown is even over! Could be a nice fallback if this Migos comeback doesn’t play out.