Migos – “Straightenin”

New Music May 14, 2021 12:06 AM By Chris DeVille

When Migos released Culture in 2017, they were arguably the biggest thing going in popular music. By the time its overstuffed sequel Culture II dropped the following year, Migos fatigue was beginning to set in. They each released solo albums and began teasing Culture 3 (yes, shifting from Roman numerals to Arabic) way back in 2019, but the album has been slow to materialize. Various tracks trickled out in 2020, never with much more than an assurance that Culture 3 is on the way. Now they’ve shared a new one called “Straightenin” and you can hear it below.

