Illuminati Hotties – “Pool Hopping”

New Music June 10, 2021 12:07 PM By James Rettig

We’ve come a long way from Illuminati Hotties being the best band almost no one saw at SXSW 2018. Sarah Tudzin’s breezy, bright, and always surprising indie-pop project has experienced a justifiably exciting rise over the past couple years between the release of her debut album Kiss Yr Frenemies and last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape recorded as a fuck-you to her old label.

Now she’s ready to release her proper sophomore album, which was preceded by the best songs of the week-worthy single “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” a couple months ago. The album’s called Let Me Do One More and it’s out in October. Today, we’re getting the summer-ready anthem “Pool Hopping,” which is filled with warm harmonies and twitchy guitars. So goes the jump-around chorus: “Pool hopping/ Window shopping/ Night vision/ Indecision/ Pool hopping/ Window shopping/ Stealth makeout/ Breakfast takeout.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pool Hopping”
02 “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”
03 “Knead”
04 “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism”
05 “u v v p” (Feat. Big Thief’s Buck Meek)
06 “Protector”
07 “Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth”
08 “Kickflip”
09 “Toasting” (Feat. Great Grandpa’s Alex Menne)
10 “The Sway”
11 “Cheap Shoes”
12 “Growth”

TOUR DATES:
09/15 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *
09/17 Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage *
10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
* w/ Death Cab For Cutie

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig

Comments

