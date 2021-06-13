Watch The Strokes Reopen NYC’s Irving Plaza With John Mulaney & Dev Hynes

Last month, the Strokes played their first-ever “unplugged” set as part of a virtual fundraiser for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. Last night, the band played a more beefed up show in support of Wiley at the newly-renovated Irving Plaza. It was the first show since October 2019 at the newly remodeled venue, and the city’s first full-capacity indoor concert since the pandemic.

They powered through a 16-song set that included a guest appearance by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, who joined them for “One Way Trigger.” Steve Schiltz filled in for guitarist Nick Valensi, who couldn’t make it. Before the Strokes played, comedian John Mulaney opened and both Wiley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked on stage. Watch some videos from the show and check out the setlist below.

Last night we held NYC’s FIRST in-person concert of 2021. 100% vaccinated crowd! 🤘🏽🎸 ⚡️The Strokes + John Mulaney for @mayawiley⚡️ Sundays are great for early voting. Grab a coffee, find your pollsite, and vote today: https://t.co/G0R7FTZb08 Text your friends & fam for Maya! pic.twitter.com/0Yba8GlNqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

still thinking about how I saw john mulaney last night at the strokes concert pic.twitter.com/osJI7z3s4S — leon (@ryujunyeoI) June 13, 2021

the strokes were amazing tonight 🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/d9HfZ0nFGF — chlo (@filmchlo) June 13, 2021

SETLIST:

“Juicebox”

“Someday”

“The Adults Are Talking”

“One Way Trigger”

“You Only Live Once”

“Hard To Explain”

“Ize Of The World”

“The Modern Age”

“12:51”

“Is This It”

“Bad Decisions”

“Take It Or Leave It”

“Automatic Stop”

“Last Nite”

“Ode To The Mets”

“Reptilia”