Little Simz – “Rollin Stone”
Little Simz went widescreen for “Introvert” and “Woman,” the expansive first two singles from her upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. But she’s back in hard-hitting and insular rap mode for her latest track “Rollin Stone,” a bopping locked-in track reminiscent of last year’s “might bang, might not.” Choice line: “I got stories regarding your bitch I won’t disclose/ Picture perfect nothing picture perfect here I know.” Check it out below.
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101.