Little Simz – “Woman”

London rapper Little Simz is releasing her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Grey Area, in September. We’ve already heard its urgent, dramatic quasi-title track “Introvert,” and now she’s sharing another track, the smooth, sighing “Woman,” which features guest vocals from Cleo Sol.

“Ain’t nothing without a woman, no/ Woman to woman I just wanna see you glow,” Simz raps on the track. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” she adds in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

Little Simz directed the song’s video herself. Shot in lavishly appointed rooms, the clip features women like Jourdan Dunn, Joy Crookes, Denai Moore, Sienna King, Zeze Millz, Kesewa Aboah, and Simz’s cousins Paik and Caroline looking powerful, confident, and glamorous as hell. Watch and listen below.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101. Pre-order it here.