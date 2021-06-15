Split Single – “Satellite”

The Chicago musician Jason Narducy plays in a bunch of other people’s bands. Narducy is a touring member of Superchunk, and he also plays with Superchunk’s Jon Wurster in Bob Mould’s trio. But Narducy also makes music on his own with his Split Single project. Later this month, Split Single will release the new album Amplificado. This time around, Split Single’s lineup includes Wurster and former R.E.M. member Mike Mills, and the group recorded the LP at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studios in Chicago. They’ve already shared the early tracks “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love” and “95 Percent,” and now they’ve got another one.

The new single “Satellite,” is a big, heartfelt indie rocker about searching for personal connections. In addition to Narducy, Wurster, and Mills, it’s also got Wilco’s Mikael Jorgensen on organ. In director Brendan Leonard‘s video for the song, Narducy covers himself in tinfoil and holds an antenna on a rooftop, which leads to an unexpected friendship.

This fall, Narducy will head out on tour. At most of Split Single’s dates, Narducy will play solo, but Mike Mills will join him for the Amplificado record-release shows. At some of the shows, Split Single will headline. (Some of those are “lawn shows,” which sounds fun.) At others, Narducy open for Bob Mould, and he’ll presumably do double-duty. Below, check out the “Satellite” video and those tour dates.

Narducy says:

“Satellite” was the first song I wrote for this album. The lyrics are about searching for connection, which is something many of us have felt deeply during the pandemic. I wanted the video to capture that feeling of isolation and then the jubilation once a connection is made. This video came together very quickly. I didn’t know the young crew that was referred to me, but they were fantastic. Jimmy Chung plays the street salesperson. We met when he was cast of Verböten the musical. I liked him right away. He has an infectious positive energy. It was great to work with Jimmy again.

TOUR DATES:

6/27 – Evanston, IL @ Wine Goddess

7/10 – Skokie, IL @ Sketchbook Brewery ^

7/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ lawn show

7/23 – Richmond, VA @ lawn show

7/24 – Baltimore, MD @ lawn show

7/25 – Washington, DC @ lawn show

7/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ lawn show

10/15 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

10/16 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House *

10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

10/19 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage *

10/20 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall OTR *

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

10/24 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

* with Bob Mould

^ full-band show featuring Mike Mills

Amplificado is out 6/25 via Inside Outside Records. Pre-order it here.