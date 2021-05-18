Split Single – “95 Percent”

Split Single is the rock band led by Jason Narducy, also a trusted sideman for Bob Mould and Superchunk among other affiliations. For the new album Amplificado, Narducy’s band includes R.E.M.’s Mike Mills on bass and Superchunk/Mountain Goats/Bob Mould/The Best Show‘s Jon Wurster on drums. Not too shabby! The band paired their album announcement with lead single “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love,” and today they’ve served up another song, a full-speed-ahead guitar banger called “95 Percent.”

Here’s what Narducy says about it:

As a liberal person, I can get tripped up by my tendency towards empathy. Part of me wants to believe that politicians are earnest in their efforts to help all Americans even when I know they are not. So it can backfire when I get hesitant and confused but overall I think it’s positive because I never fully trust ANY of them. I’m 95 percent committed and 95 percent suspicious. I’m also not good at math.

Watch the Grant Nickson-animated “95 Percent” video below.

Amplificado is out 6/25 on Inside Outside.

