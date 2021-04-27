Split Single – “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love”

When Jason Narducy isn’t busy playing with Superchunk or in Bob Mould’s band, he has his own project called Split Single. He last released an album, Metal Frames, under the moniker back in late 2016. Now he’s gearing up to return with a new one. It’s called Amplificado, and it finds Narducy backed up by Jon Wurster on drums and Mike Mills on bass. It’s out in late June.

Given the specific four-and-a-half-year gap between albums, Narducy’s new music is influenced by the toxic and suffocating climate of America during the Trump years. Along with the announcement, he’s shared a lead single called “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love,” billed as a “message of love and support to the LGBTQ+ community.” It also comes with a video directed by Jamie Fleischel. Here’s what Narducy had to say about the song and video:

The chords and melody for this song sounded like defiance to me. I wanted to write a lyric that matched this sonic mood. The first words that came into my head were “She loves her and he loves him.” So it ended up being an unconventional love song. I’m expressing support and joy for diverse couples everywhere, including but not only my friends that appear in the video. I met Jamie Fleischel years ago but didn’t find out until recently that he was making these great videos for Wilco and Jeff Tweedy. He and his family joined me weekly last fall to write get-out-the-vote postcards and we grew close enough for me to feel comfortable asking him if he’d be interested in making a video. I love how he captured the unabashed joy in the song through the footage of the charismatic kids and loving couples. The visual narrative is in line with the lyrics but also evokes what many of us are feeling with vaccines, more sunshine, and the wicked witch out of office: finally something to look forward to. I hope it makes people smile and I hope it makes people feel less lonely.

TRACKLIST:

01 “caPtAIN calamIty’S crUde pRoCessiON”

02 “Blood Break Ground”

03 “Stone Heart World”

04 “95 Percent”

05 “Adri”

06 “Bitten By The Sound”

07 “(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love”

08 “Mangled Tusk”

09 “Belly Of Lead”

10 “Worry”

11 “Satellite”

Amplificado is out 6/25 via Inside Outside Records. Pre-order it here.