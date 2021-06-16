Torres – “Hug From A Dinosaur”

Last month, Mackenzie Scott announced a new Torres album called Thirstier. Along with the news, she shared a lead single called “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” — a promising first glimpse that landed amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, she’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Thirstier arrives in the form of a song with the notable title of “Hug From A Dinosaur.” “The title emerged from a dream I had,” Scott explained in a press release. “The song’s theme is that truth is eternal, and it’s also about never stopping. To bring it back down to Earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend lunch so she can keep painting.”

“Hug From A Dinosaur” comes with a video directed by Areeb Tariq. Check it out below.

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.