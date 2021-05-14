The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Compared to the high points of St. Vincent’s catalog, Daddy’s Home doesn’t always completely work. But when it does, it’s has the same holy shit impact of Annie Clark’s best output. One of those was the album’s latest single, “Down.” When I was first listening to Daddy’s Home, that sitar-guitar came in on “Down And Out Downtown,” prompting a thought along the lines of: “That’s a really cool sound, the kind a person can’t get away with using in more than one song.” Well, Clark uses it all over Daddy’s Home, and that’s a good thing. Because when you get to “Down,” it’s like all the ideas and sounds of Daddy’s Home click.



“Down” has the same funkiness as other moments on Daddy’s Home, but along with the album’s other highlights (and contrary to its weaker moments), it finds Clark tapping into these ’70s strains while still making something that feels as distinctly St. Vincent as her past peaks. “Down” starts out guttural, then a beat kicks in and Clark relishes the melody as the groove intensifies. She builds drama perfectly here, the “I’ll take you…” repetition finally yielding that first chorus. And, boom, there’s that sitar-guitar, playing a spiraling, infectious riff that might be the single best thing on Daddy’s Home. It’s been impossible to get out of my head these past several weeks, and I’m not mad about that. —Ryan