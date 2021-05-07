Backxwash – “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses” (Feat. Ada Rook)

Backxwash – “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses” (Feat. Ada Rook)

New Music May 7, 2021 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the Montreal-based rapper and producer Backxwash released her hard, jagged Bandcamp album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. This was a feverishly underground album, a collection of serrated Sabbath samples and trans defiance, and it unexpectedly won Canada’s big Polaris Music Prize. Backxwash followed that album with her Stigmata EP, and now she’s getting ready to release a new album called I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses. Today, she’s shared the title track, and it’s a monster.

“I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses” is a harsh track, one that takes Backxwash even further from traditional rap music than anything she did on God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. Backxwash raps in a scraped roar, and the raspy hook sounds like black metal. Former Black Dresses member and past Backxwash collaborator Ada Rook contributes some evil cheerleader chants. This is deranged, furious industrial-metal rap shit, and it goes hard. Listen below.

I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses is out 6/20, and it’ll feature collaborations with people like Sad13 and clipping.

