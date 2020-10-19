Backxwash Wins Polaris Music Prize

Backxwash has won the 2020 Polaris Music Prize. Each year, the award goes to the best Canadian album of the year, and Backxwash had some worthy competition. Other nominees included such notable 2020 releases as Caribou’s Suddenly, Lido Pimienta’s Miss Colombia, U.S. Girls’ Heavy Light, and Kaytranada’s Bubba. But anyone who heard Backxwash’s God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It knows that it features some wild, warped music. And now she’s got a Polaris Prize honoring that.

This year’s ceremony, like everything else in 2020, was a bit different. Instead of a typical awards show, the Polaris livestream instead featured short films inspired by the artists who had been nominated. At the end, last year’s winner Haviah Mighty showed up to present the award to Backxwash, and then a surprised and excited Backxwash herself tuned in remotely to accept. Backxwash launched into a list of thank yous, including Black Dresses (“the greatest band to have ever lived in the entire existence of the Earth”) and “all the queers who listen to me on Twitter.” As the first Black transgender artist to win the Polaris, Backxwash also made history tonight, another topic addressed in the Q&A that followed her win.

You can watch the whole event below.