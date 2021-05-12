The Goon Sax – “In The Stone”

New Music May 12, 2021 10:33 AM By James Rettig

The Goon Sax – “In The Stone”

New Music May 12, 2021 10:33 AM By James Rettig

The Brisbane trio the Goon Sax have put out two albums worth of jangly indie-pop music that lands on the more dour side of the equation, 2016’s Up To Anything and 2018’s We’re Not Talking. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Mirror II, which will be out in July, and sharing its lead single “In The Stone,” which is shadowy and insistent.

“‘In The Stone’ is set in Berlin where I moved with my partner at the time, just after finishing school and recording our last album We’re Not Talking at the end of 2017,” the band’s Louis Forster said in a statement, continuing:

We were both exploring ourselves – accepting each other’s changes and celebrating flux – but also reckoning with the complicated need for a solid sense of self and the person we loved. Musically the song was influenced by what was playing in the background of our conversations which often took place in Ubers, supermarkets, outside parties etc. So it probably bears more of a subconsciously absorbed modern pop influence than anything else we’ve done as a band.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “In The Stone”
02 “Psychic”
03 “Tag”
04 “Temples”
05 “The Chance”
06 “Bath Water”
07 “Desire”
08 “Carpentry”
09 “Til Dawn”
10 “Caterpillars”

TOUR DATES:
05/21 Brisbane, AUS @ The Zoo
05/28 Sydney, AUS @ Mary’s Underground
06/03 Melbourne, AUS @ RISING Festival
09/01 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
09/02-5 End Of The Road Festival
09/06 London, UK @ MOTH Club
09/07 Manchester, UK @ Pink Room, YES
09/08 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Mirror II is out 7/9 via Matador Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    8 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest