H.E.R. – “My Own”

New Music June 17, 2021 9:40 AM By Chris DeVille

H.E.R. is everywhere these days. The prestige R&B singer has been ubiquitous at awards shows, with big wins at both the Grammys and Oscars this year. She’s also been a guest on releases by artists ranging from Jhene Aiko and Jazmine Sullivan to DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran, and collabs with the likes of YG and Chris Brown have kept her in regular radio rotation. So it’s surprising that she’s just now releasing her official debut album.

Back Of My Mind has those YG and Chris Brown songs — “Slide” and “Come Through” — as well as last year’s “Damage” and the recent guitar-infused “We Made It.” There are as yet unheard collabs with Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Yung Bleu, Kaytranada and Thundercat (on the same song), and DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller (also on the same song). And today, on the eve of the album’s release, H.E.R. has shared one last advance track, a smoldering ballad called “My Own.” Hear that one along with “We Made It” below.

