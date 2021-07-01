“Somebody That I Used To Know”: A 10th Anniversary Oral History

How does it feel to have written one of the biggest pop songs of the last 20 years, or possibly ever? Don’t ask Wally De Backer. Ten years ago, the Belgian-Australian singer-songwriter known to the world as Gotye achieved the kind of massive, world-conquering hit that few even dream of releasing: the oceanic, soaring soft-rock juggernaut “Somebody That I Used To Know.” The song (released 7/5/11) was a duet with New Zealand singer Kimbra from Gotye’s third album Making Mirrors, and it topped charts in nearly every place there’s a chart to top.

Besides being — let’s be real — an absolute banger of a single that resembles the millennial generation’s version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” “Somebody I Used To Know” achieved the type of mass-level ubiquity that seldom happened pre-streaming and will probably never happen again. What makes the song’s success all the more remarkable is how thoroughly out-of-time it sounds: Circa the time of its release, pop was facing a sort of post-Teenage Dream identity crisis, with the emergence of EDM as pop’s dominant sound clashing heads with the folksy “real music” revival spearheaded by artists like Mumford & Sons and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. With its warm xylophone line, sparse instrumentation, and cool-handed sound evoking pop-rock luminaries like Sting and Peter Gabriel, “Somebody I Used To Know” might just be the most unlikely hit song of the 2010s.

And once it started, it never stopped going — launching practically thousands of covers, homages, remixes, and parodies. SNL even spoofed the instantly iconic and mega-viral video. Justin Bieber interpolated its melody on this year’s “Hold On” (yes, DeBacker was credited as a songwriter), while Canadian rock veterans Three Days Grace charted (!) here and in their home country just last year with their own take on the tune. “There’s something about it that feels like it’s always existed — like there’s been echoes of it throughout time,” Kimbra told me during a phone conversation. “If you’re able to tap into that, that’s how you write truly timeless music.”

But when I ask De Backer, now 41, in conversation about the fascinating ways the song continues to live on today, he has no idea. Really. When I tell him about the Bieber interpolation and the Three Days Grace cover, he chuckles with the surprise of someone who just found out that they, in fact, wrote and recorded “Somebody That I Used To Know.” He’s similarly shocked when I inform him in a follow-up interview that the single recently received a 14-times platinum certification from the RIAA — tying Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the most times platinum a song’s ever gone. De Backer is, of course, well-aware of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s polka-tastic take on the tune: “I’m a huge Weird Al fan, but I wish he’d done something more elaborate — I’d have been all for it,” he laughs good-naturedly.

There’s a beautiful irony to De Backer’s current neck-and-neck status with Lil Nas X. While the latter is perhaps one of popular music’s canniest and most ingenious self-promoters, De Backer is anything but — not a recluse, exactly, as much as a chill, thoughtful musician who just so happened to write one of the biggest pop songs of all time. He seems happiest when talking about music — making music, listening to music, reading about music, talking about talking about music — and everyone I spoke to for this feature on the long, strange trip of “Somebody That I Used To Know” was reverent about De Backer’s calm passion for all things sound.

Of course, there’s been nary a minute of new music under the Gotye name since — but DeBacker’s been anything but slouching. Since Making Mirrors and the success of “Somebody I Used To Know,” he’s made three albums with his long-running rock band the Basics, guested on electro-acoustic wizard Bibio’s 2016 album A Mineral Love, founded several record labels, and released a compilation of rarities from electronic synth pioneer Jean-Jacques Perrey. In some instances, the funding for these projects came from DeBacker’s decision to recently monetize “Somebody I Used To Know” on YouTube after years of choosing not to do so: “The paradigm has changed,” he explains about the change of heart. “I decided to use the income I’d make from that to fund the other projects I’ve been working on.”

He’s also tinkered steadily on the proper follow-up to Making Mirrors over the last five years, but as DeBacker explains himself near the end of this oral history, he’s just as content to continue taking his time as long as he can, too.