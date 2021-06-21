Gone To Color – “Voyeur Nation” (Feat. Carson Cox)

Gone To Color, a duo made up of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, managed to put together a stacked guest list for their eponymous debut album, which is out in October. There are features to come from Martina Topley-Bird, Wilco’s Pat Sansone, Liars’ Angus Andrew, Clinic’s Ade Blackburn, and Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner. We’ve already heard Jessie Stein of the Luyas on lead single “The 606” and today Gone To Color are sharing “Voyeur Nation,” a shadowy, slow-moving twitch that has vocals from Merchandise’s Carson Cox. Listen to it below.

Gone To Color is out 10/15.