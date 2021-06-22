Back in the long-ago days of 2019, the Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard released her first-ever solo album Jaime. The record was bracing and personal and soulful, and it’s had a long tail. Since she released it, Howard has performed in all sorts of prominent spots, including the last two Grammy Awards ceremonies. Today, she’s announced an all-star remix album, which will feature reworked tracks from Jaime and which will be out next month.

Not all of the tracks on Jaime Reimagined are new. Howard has already shared two remixes, the EARTHGANG version of “Goat Head” and the Bon Iver take on “Short And Sweet.” But there’s more where that came from. The remix album will feature contributions from an impressive list, including Childish Gambino, 9th Wonder with Common, Gitty with Syd, George Ann Muldrow, Michael Kiwanuka, and Laura Mvula.

In a press release, Howard says, “Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music. There were no rules. This reimagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.” As an illustration, she’s shared a couple of those remixes. Below, check out Little Dragon’s tense and cinematic reworking of “Presence” and BadBadNotGood’s hazy and rhythmic remix of “Tomorrow,” and check out the Jaime Reimagined tracklist and Howard’s forthcoming tour dates, which include shows with My Morning Jacket.

TRACKLIST:

01 “13th Century Metal (Michael Kiwanuka Version)”

02 “Goat Head (EARTHGANG Version)”

03 “Stay High (Childish Gambino Version)”

04 “Presence (Little Dragon Remix)”

05 “Short And Sweet (Bon Iver Remix)”

06 “Tomorrow (BadBadNotGood Remix)”

07 “Baby (Gitty Remix)” (Feat. Syd)

08 “History Repeats (Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix)”

09 “Georgia (J Most Remix)” (Feat. Emily King)

10 “Stay High again.. (Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version)”

11 “He Loves Me (9th Wonder Remix)” (Feat. Common)

12 “History Repeats (Jungle Remix)”

13 “Run To Me (Laura Mvula Version)”

TOUR DATES:

7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

9/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater

9/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

9/05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

9/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

9/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

9/10-11 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

9/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Jaime Reimagined is out 7/23 on ATO, with a physical release coming 9/24.