Tyler, The Creator – “WUSYANAME”

A new Tyler, The Creator album is almost here, and its rollout is about as chaotic as anyone could’ve hoped. Last week, Tyler released the dense, disorienting single “LUMBERJACK” and, shortly thereafter, announced that his new album Call Me You Get Lost would be arriving very, very soon. That album is coming out on Friday. Today, Tyler has shared another new track called “WUSYANAME,” and it’s just as short and jittery as everything else that Tyler has been releasing in this rollout.

“WUSYANAME” almost seems to be a parody of the loverman rap of the ’90s and ’00s. On the song, Tyler goes into pickup-line mode, making all kinds of outlandish promises: “Let’s go to Cannes and watch a couple indie movies you never heard of… I could show you how you could really exfoliate skin.” In the background, G-funk synths whine and R&B singers coo, while DJ Drama shouts out Tyler’s album title.

“WUSYANAME” also has a video that Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley alias. In the clip, Tyler drives into the mountains and attempts all his lines on a café waitress, who does not appear to be interested. The cinematography reminds me of The Sound Of Music. The video is two minutes long, and the song itself seems to be even shorter. Check it out below.

Call Me You Get Lost is out 6/25.