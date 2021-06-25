Wild Pink released one of the best albums of the year so far with A Billion Little Lights. And now, the New York indie rock band has already returned with the new EP 3 Songs. We’ve heard the record’s lead single and opening track “Ohio,” a collaboration with Samia. And today, we get to hear the EP’s other two yearning, expansive tracks, “Leferever” and “A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway.” Stream 3 Songs in its entirety below.

<a href="https://wildpink.bandcamp.com/album/3-songs">3 Songs by Wild Pink</a>

3 Songs is out now via Royal Mountain Records.