Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Connect His Instagram Photos To Armed Robbery

News June 29, 2021 8:34 PM By Ryan Leas

News June 29, 2021 8:34 PM By Ryan Leas

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, otherwise known as Lontrell Williams, was having a breakthrough year. He released his mixtape Shiesty Season back in February, but since he’s also been embroiled in various legal troubles. Earlier this month, he was arrested on charges related to a shooting at a strip club in Miami over Memorial Day weekend. Before that, in October, he was arrested on charges related to a shooting near a Bay Harbor Islands hotel.

Now, Williams has been indicted over alleged shooting and robbery in the hotel incident. The charges include discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce. According to the Miami Herald, a criminal complaint alleges Williams and associate arranged to buy marijuana and sneakers from someone outside the hotel and wound up shooting them during the deal. Apparently Williams’ Instagram posts played a large role in the indictment. Feds were able to match serial numbers on the cash through photos, and Williams also posed with the gun and car allegedly used on that night.

“We have been in communication with the US Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” Saam Zangeneh, Williams’ defense attorney, told the Herald. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.” Williams is being held in federal custody until a hearing on July 6th.

