Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Connection With Strip Club Shooting

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who is having a breakout year on the strength of his Shiesty Season mixtape, has been arrested in Miami on a charge related to a shooting at a strip club over Memorial Day weekend. The Miami Herald reports that 21-year-old Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on an aggravated battery charge. The warrant obtained by the Herald indicates Shiesty shot a security guard in the leg at King of Diamonds in Northwest Miami-Dade on May 30 after performing at the club.

That same night, he was reportedly robbed of $40,000 at the club, though he has denied that anyone stole his money. In footage from that night circulating social media, he can be seen entering the club and checking his pockets as someone yells about the stolen money. The warrant indicates that a security guard was escorting Shiesty out of the club shortly before 4AM when someone knocked money out of his pocket and the crowd began trying to scoop up the cash. This allegedly led to Shiesty returning to the stage, where a security guard attempted to stop him from taking his gun out of his waistband. Then, while again being led out of the club, he supposedly fired one shot into the security guard’s ankle. The rapper’s lawyers, Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen, arranged his surrender Tuesday.

Shiesty was previously arrested last October in connection with a shootout in the Bay Harbor Islands. He pled not guilty to those charges.