Janelle Monáe – “Stronger”

New Music July 2, 2021 12:12 AM By James Rettig

Janelle Monáe has mostly been acting these last couple years. Just a few months ago, she became one of the many celebrities to join the cast of Knives Out 2 and last year she led the horror movie Antebellum. Occasionally, she’ll release a new song associated with some media project or another. There’s been “Turntables” (for the aforementioned Antebellum) and “He’s A Tramp” (for Disney’s live action Lady And The Tramp).

Today she’s releasing a new track called “Stronger,” which is featured in the new animated Netflix series We The People. The show, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, was described by The New York Times as “updat[ing] the sound of Schoolhouse Rock with rap and R&B.” In addition to Monáe, We The People has contributions from Lin Manuel-Miranda, Cordae, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, and more.

Listen to “Stronger” below.

Here’s a trailer for the show:

