Right after releasing her last album Chemtrails Over The Country Club in March, Lana Del Rey announced her next project, which was first first called Rock Candy Sweet and then had its name changed to Blue Banisters. In May, she shared three tracks from the album, which was supposed to be out on the Fourth Of July. Naturally, that has been pushed back, but Del Rey did share some new information on the eve of when the album was scheduled to be released.

“Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x,” she wrote in an Instagram post last night, accompanied by a brief preview of a new song. She also shared some new album artwork for Blue Banisters, which is certainly an improvement over the rough cut she shared originally. Hear the preview below.