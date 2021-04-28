Either Del Rey is now planning a third album for 2021 or her Rock Candy Sweet project has evolved. Last night she announced an album called Blue Banisters would be dropping on July 4, a perfect release date for an artist so obsessed with the American mythos. No further details have been revealed so far.

The cover art features the same photo from Rock Candy Sweet, so it’s possible that this is the same album with a new title. Blue Banisters could also be the digital-only album of “American standards and classics” that she was supposedly going to release around Christmas last year to tide fans over while they waited for Chemtrails. This would also fit with the July 4 release date. Either way, it seems LDR’s fans and haters won’t have to wait long for more music.

UPDATE: Less than 24 hours later, Del Rey has posted a 30-second clip from a music video for a song featuring the words “blue banister.” It’s captioned, “I’m writing my own story. And no one can tell it but me” — which lends credence to the idea that Blue Banisters is Rock Candy Sweet under a new name. Check out the teaser below.