Lana Del Rey Says Next Album Rock Candy Sweet Will Challenge Accusations Of Her “Cultural Appropriation And Glamorizing Domestic Abuse”

News March 20, 2021 7:46 PM By Peter Helman

Lana Del Rey just released her new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club yesterday. And now she’s already announced a follow-up album, Rock Candy Sweet, which she says will be out on June 1st — and responded to a Harper’s Bazaar article titled “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable.”

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” Lana wrote on her Instagram story. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Alongside a screenshot from the article discussing her recent online controversies, she added, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everythin about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

