Wild Beasts’ Hayden Thorpe Announces Solo Album, Shares “The Universe Is Always Right”

Since Wild Beasts broke up a few years ago, the UK art-pop quartet’s lead singer Hayden Thorpe has made music with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and pursued a solo career. His debut solo album, Diviner, came out in 2019, and last year saw the release of the Aerial Songs EP and performance film. And now he’s announcing a new full-length called Moondust For My Diamond, which he says was inspired by “the meeting point between science and religion, the grand struggle for reality that shapes so much of our time.”

“What about nature? What about the cosmos? What about all these things that break through the tyranny of the self?” Thorpe asks in a statement. “Our sense organs bring the world inside of us after all, I just had to sing it back out. I was enchanted again with the mystery of science and how I might speak from the heart in an age where metric is gospel.”

Today, Thorpe is sharing Moondust For My Diamond‘s lead single “The Universe Is Always Right.” which comes with a video directed by Tom Haines and shot in Cumbria’s Lake District, England’s largest national park. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Material World”

02 “The Universe Is Always Right”

03 “No Such Thing”

04 “Parallel Kingdom”

05 “Golden Ratio”

06 “Metafeeling”

07 “Supersensual”

08 “Hotel November Tango”

09 “Rational Heartache”

10 “Spherical Time II”

11 “Suspended Animation”

12 “Runaway World”

Moondust For My Diamond is out 10/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.