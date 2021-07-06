Vince Staples – “Are You With That”

We’ve waited a long time for a new Vince Staples album, and we won’t have to wait much longer. On Friday, Staples will follow up 2018’s FM! with his new self-titled album. (He’s apparently got another album and a Netflix series also set to arrive this year, as well.) We’ve already heard first single “Law Of Averages.” Today, Staples has shared another new jam called “Are You With That?”

Like “Law Of Averages,” “Are You With That?” is a short song; it’s just a little over two minutes. Like “Law Of Averages,” it’s also a collaboration with producer Kenny Beats, a guy who’s worked with Staples a bunch of times, and with Trippie Redd/Kodie Shane producer Reske.

Talking to Apple Music about his new album, Staples says the LP is “more personal.” You can hear that in “Are You With That?,” a mournful and downbeat track about living with fear. Staples raps in a rapid-fire singsong that’s pretty distinct from his usual straight-ahead delivery. Listen below.

Vince Staples is out 7/9 via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.