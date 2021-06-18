Vince Staples – “Law Of Averages”

Vince Staples has returned with a new track called “Law Of Averages.” It’s the first single from his upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on 7/9. “It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title,” Staples said in a press statement. “I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Vince Staples is expected to be the first of two new albums (and a Netflix show) that the Southern California rapper is delivering this year. Staples’ most recent full-length project was 2018’s FM!. Since then, he’s put out a handful of loosies and popped up as a featured guest a whole lot.

“Law Of Averages” was produced by his frequent collaborator Kenny Beats, who also produced all of Vince Staples. Listen below.

Vince Staples is out 7/9 via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records.