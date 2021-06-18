Vince Staples – “Law Of Averages”

New Music June 18, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Vince Staples – “Law Of Averages”

New Music June 18, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Vince Staples has returned with a new track called “Law Of Averages.” It’s the first single from his upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on 7/9. “It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title,” Staples said in a press statement. “I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Vince Staples is expected to be the first of two new albums (and a Netflix show) that the Southern California rapper is delivering this year. Staples’ most recent full-length project was 2018’s FM!. Since then, he’s put out a handful of loosies and popped up as a featured guest a whole lot.

“Law Of Averages” was produced by his frequent collaborator Kenny Beats, who also produced all of Vince Staples. Listen below.

Vince Staples is out 7/9 via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    2 days ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver Turns 10

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest