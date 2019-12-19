Vince Staples – “Hell Bound”

Thanks to my CCM childhood, one of the first rap songs I remember was called “Heavenbound,” the opening track from DC Talk’s 1989 self-titled debut album. Thirty years later, Vince Staples is here with a track about treading the opposite path.

“Hell Bound” is the latest in a smattering of new songs Staples has released since signing to Motown earlier this year. He released “So What?” and “Sheet Music” in conjunction with episodes of his web series The Vince Staples Show and the 6LACK/Mereba collab “Yo Love” via the Queen & Slim soundtrack. This latest track is paired with a parodic advertisement for The Vince Staples Show+, billed as a “new streaming service-inspired website that will host all things Vince.” Once again I can’t tell if I’m supposed to receive this song as a joke or a proper new Vince Staples single.

Hear “Hell Bound” and watch Staples’ new ad below.

Anyone else out there miss the Vince Staples who made FM! not all that long ago?