Vince Staples Readying Two New Albums And A Netflix Show

In November 2018, just after he released his tremendous FM! project, rapper and Twitter comedy genius Vince Staples appeared at ComplexCon in his native Long Beach. At the panel, he announced he had already completed four more albums, the first of which was supposedly coming in January 2019. That did not happen. In fact, we have posted about Staples about 30 times since then, and although some of them contain new music from the man, none contain any substantial information about a new album. Even after he signed to the Capitol/Motown subsidiary Blacksmith Records in August of 2019 with the promise of new music soon, only a few scattered tracks have emerged, some of which seemed more like jokes than a continuation of the catalog that brought us classics like Summertime ’06 and Big Fish Theory.

It seems like the wheels are actually in motion now, though, because Staples is out here teasing new music in GQ. In an interview with Desus Nice, he says a self-titled album is coming this summer. Another one called Ramona Park Broke My Heart is supposedly on the horizon, as is “a Netflix show bearing his name.” Desus seems to have listened to the self-titled LP because he directly references parts of it in the interview.