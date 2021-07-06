Britney Spears’ Manager And Lawyer Step Down, Interim Conservator Says Britney Asked Her To Stay

A few new updates in the #FreeBritney saga have emerged since the last time we checked in. For one thing, a feature by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in The New Yorker indicated that the night before her incendiary courtroom testimony — in which she called for an end to the “abusive” conservatorship that has controlled her business and personal life since 2008 — Spears called 911 to report herself the victim of conservatorship abuse. There have been more official developments as well.

According to The New York Times, veteran California probate lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, who has represented Spears by court appointment since 2008, is stepping down in accordance with her request to hire her own lawyer as she pursues the end of the conservatorship. Her testimony included criticisms of Ingham; she raised questions about his advocacy on her behalf, claiming that she had been unaware of how to end the arrangement. This follows the departure of Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph — who has managed the singer since the mid-’90s — and the withdrawal of the Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm that was set to co-manage the conservatorship alongside her father James Spears.

One person who is not stepping down is Jodi Montgomery, who has managed the personal side of the conservatorship since 2019, when Spears’ father stepped back due to health concerns. Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright said Britney requested she stay in the interim conservator role, which aligns with Britney’s court filings from earlier this year. “Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears’ Temporary Conservator of the Person,” Wright wrote in a statement to People. “She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person. Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so.”