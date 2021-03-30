Britney Spears “Embarrassed” By Documentary: “I Cried For Two Weeks”

Relatedly, TMZ reports that Spears has filed court documents requesting that Jodi Montgomery — who has been managing the conservatorship of her person since September 2019 while her father, Jamie Spears deals with health problems — take over the role permanently. The documents note that Spears has asked her dad to step down from the role. TMZ’s sources report that Jamie is OK with Montgomery continuing in this role.

In November, Britney lost a bid to legally remove Jamie as the conservator of her business affairs — a separate matter from Montgomery’s job, which pertains to matters of Britney’s personal wellbeing such as limiting visitors, hiring security guards, and communicating with doctors about medical treatment. At the same time, the court forced Jamie to share control of Britney’s estate with the Bessemer Trust Co. Last month the court once again maintained Jamie’s conservator role but denied his efforts to get Bessemer removed from the conservatorship.

Here is Spears’ Instagram message from today: