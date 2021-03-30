Britney Spears “Embarrassed” By Documentary: “I Cried For Two Weeks”
The FX/Hulu/New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears brought renewed attention to the pop star’s ongoing plight this year, amplifying the #FreeBritney movement’s calls to release Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled her money and career since 2008. Spears wasn’t interviewed for the film, and up until today the closest we had to her thoughts on it was a statement from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, condemning her father, who has been in charge of the conservatorship from the beginning. Now Britney herself has weighed in through her favorite medium, Instagram. In a new post today featuring video of Spears dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” she writes that although she didn’t watch the movie, “from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”
Relatedly, TMZ reports that Spears has filed court documents requesting that Jodi Montgomery — who has been managing the conservatorship of her person since September 2019 while her father, Jamie Spears deals with health problems — take over the role permanently. The documents note that Spears has asked her dad to step down from the role. TMZ’s sources report that Jamie is OK with Montgomery continuing in this role.
In November, Britney lost a bid to legally remove Jamie as the conservator of her business affairs — a separate matter from Montgomery’s job, which pertains to matters of Britney’s personal wellbeing such as limiting visitors, hiring security guards, and communicating with doctors about medical treatment. At the same time, the court forced Jamie to share control of Britney’s estate with the Bessemer Trust Co. Last month the court once again maintained Jamie’s conservator role but denied his efforts to get Bessemer removed from the conservatorship.
Here is Spears’ Instagram message from today:
My life has always been very speculated …
watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋 !!!!