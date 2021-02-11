Judge Rules Britney Spears’ Father Will Remain As Co-Conservator

A judge has ruled that things will remain the same for Britney Spears’ conservatorship, even in light of the renewed interest in the case following the recent release of Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times‘ documentary about Spears and her current legal situation.

As the Times reports, a judge ruled in a hearing today that Spears’ father Jamie will remain as co-conservator of her business affairs alongside the Bessemer Trust Company, who was also appointed to the role in 2020. Jamie Spears wants to return to his position as the sole conservator, but the judge overruled those objections.

Britney Spears’ legal team did not request an end to the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, though her attorney alluded to the idea that Spears no longer wants her father involved in the conservatorship, saying: “It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue.”

#FreeBritney protestors gathered outside the courthouse where the hearing on the case was held, though most of the case took place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Additional hearings to discuss budgets and fees that must be agreed upon by Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust are scheduled for 3/17 and 4/27.