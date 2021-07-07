Wolves In The Throne Room – “Spirit Of Lightning”

New Music July 7, 2021 11:27 AM By Peter Helman

Wolves In The Throne Room – “Spirit Of Lightning”

New Music July 7, 2021 11:27 AM By Peter Helman

Pacific Northwestern black metal wizards Wolves In The Throne Room are returning next month with the new album Primordial Arcana, their first since 2017’s Thrice Woven. They announced the LP, which the band recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by themselves, last month with lead single and opener “Mountain Magick,” and today they’re back with the new track “Spirit Of Lightning.”

“‘Spirit Of Lightning’ returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music,” the band explains in a statement. “Metal is a community that’s bonded together through music and spirituality. This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it — going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre.”

Listen to “Spirit Of Lightning” below.

Primordial Arcana is out 8/20 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”

    13 hours ago

    Courtney Barnett – “Rae Street”

    8 hours ago

    Watch The Trailer For HBO’s Woodstock ’99 Documentary

    8 hours ago

    Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Makes Olympic Equestrian Team

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest