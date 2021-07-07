Wolves In The Throne Room – “Spirit Of Lightning”

Pacific Northwestern black metal wizards Wolves In The Throne Room are returning next month with the new album Primordial Arcana, their first since 2017’s Thrice Woven. They announced the LP, which the band recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by themselves, last month with lead single and opener “Mountain Magick,” and today they’re back with the new track “Spirit Of Lightning.”

“‘Spirit Of Lightning’ returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music,” the band explains in a statement. “Metal is a community that’s bonded together through music and spirituality. This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it — going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre.”

Listen to “Spirit Of Lightning” below.

Primordial Arcana is out 8/20 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.