Jim James – “Seasons” (Steve Miller Band Cover)

The Bloomington, Indiana indie label Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with the SC25 Singles series, featuring 25 new and unreleased tracks to benefit the local homeless shelter New Hope For Families. The project has already given us Porridge Radio covering Scout Niblett, Stella Donnelly covering Jens Lekman, NNAMDÏ covering Kacey Musgraves, Beach Fossils covering Kelly Lee Owens, and more. Today, we’re getting another cover: My Morning Jacket leader Jim James’ take on Steve Miller Band’s “Seasons,” an old favorite of Secretly Canadian co-founder Chris Swanson.

“Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support,” James says. “It’s been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world…so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly’s big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before…but is now one of my all time faves too.” Listen below.