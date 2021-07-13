Hovvdy – “True Love”

Since recording their last album, 2019’s Heavy Lifter, Austin duo Hovvdy has settled down. Charlie Martin and Will Taylor both got married; Taylor had a kid. They also put out some music — Martin released a lovely solo album just a couple months ago and they spent the pandemic covering the likes of Coldplay and Paramore. And today Hovvdy are announcing a new full-length, True Love, with its bright and ringing title track, which reflects their newfound happier circumstances. It retains the group’s nostalgic warmth but also sounds driven by hopes and dreams for the future, especially in its rousing last minute as the lyrics repeat: “Do you believe what I said? That I am the man I say I am.”

“For each Hovvdy record there’s always been a song that kinda shocks my system, kinda jolts me into a brand new and inspired place. This was definitely that song for me,” Martin said in a statement. “I remember writing it and feeling a rush of excitement — crying a lot honestly. it feels so good to express love and appreciation when you really fucking mean it. but it’s hard to feel worthy of love, of something so rare, and all we can do is try to measure up — that’s what that last part is all about.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sometimes”

02 “True Love”

03 “Lake June”

04 “GSM”

05 “Around Again”

06 “Hope”

07 “Joy”

08 “One Bottle”

09 “Blindsided”

10 “Hue”

11 “Junior Day League”

12 “I Never Wanna Make You Sad”

True Love is out 10/1 via Grand Jury.