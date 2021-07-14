A few months back, Mackenzie Scott announced her latest album as Torres, Thirstier, which is out in just a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and “Hug From A Dinosaur” from it so far and today she’s sharing the album’s title track. It starts pillowy and reflective but bursts into a searing chorus, with Scott’s words spilling out with feverish desire. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies/ Baby keep your hands all over me,” she sings in it, ending with a desperate declaration: “The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.” Check it out below.

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.