Torres – “Thirstier”

New Music July 14, 2021 9:18 AM By James Rettig

Torres – “Thirstier”

New Music July 14, 2021 9:18 AM By James Rettig

A few months back, Mackenzie Scott announced her latest album as Torres, Thirstier, which is out in just a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and “Hug From A Dinosaur” from it so far and today she’s sharing the album’s title track. It starts pillowy and reflective but bursts into a searing chorus, with Scott’s words spilling out with feverish desire. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies/ Baby keep your hands all over me,” she sings in it, ending with a desperate declaration: “The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.” Check it out below.

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    11 hours ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    1 day ago

    Vince Staples Folds Inward

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest