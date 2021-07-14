Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”

New Music July 14, 2021 1:27 PM By James Rettig

Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”

New Music July 14, 2021 1:27 PM By James Rettig

In the years since the release of Caroline Polachek’s debut solo album Pang in 2019, the former Chairlift-er has become a cause célèbre of the hyperpop scene. Today, she’s releasing her first proper single since Pang, a new track called “Bunny Is A Rider.” (No relation to of Montreal’s similarly-titled “Bunny Ain’t No Kind Of Rider,” presumably.) It’s twitchy and smooth, Polachek’s gliding, stuttering processed vocals insisting “Bunny is a rider/ Satellite can’t find her.” Polachek worked on it with Danny L Harle — she also popped up on his Harlecore album earlier this year.

“‘Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of,” Polachek said in a statement. “Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Check it out below.

“Bunny Is A Rider” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    11 hours ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    1 day ago

    Vince Staples Folds Inward

    5 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest