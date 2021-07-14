Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)
Baltimore hardcore gang Turnstile returned last month with TURNSTILE LOVE CONNNECTION, the high-energy EP which came with a short film accompaniment directed by frontman Brendon Yates. A couple of days ago, the band announced via a billboard in their home city that a new album is on the way, GLOW ON. It’s officially announced today, arriving just next month, and we’re getting a taste of it with this new single, “ALIEN LOVE CALL.”
It’s a lush, unhurried collaboration with Blood Orange, who’s featured on two other songs on the record as well. His serene voice has an intriguing dynamic with Yates’ yells, and introduces a new sense of tranquility into Turnstile’s typically crazed songs.
Listen to “ALIEN LOVE CALL” and check out the tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “MYSTERY”
02 “BLACKOUT”
03 “DON’T PLAY”
04 “UNDERWATER BOI”
05 “HOLIDAY”
06 “HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP”
07 “ENDLESS”
08 “FLY AGAIN”
09 “ALIEN LOVE CALL (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”
10 “WILD WRLD”
11 “DANCE-OFF”
12 “NEW HEART DESIGN”
13 “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)”
14 “NO SURPRISE”
15 “LONELY DEZIRES (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”
GLOW ON is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records.