Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)

New Music July 14, 2021 10:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)

New Music July 14, 2021 10:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Baltimore hardcore gang Turnstile returned last month with TURNSTILE LOVE CONNNECTION, the high-energy EP which came with a short film accompaniment directed by frontman Brendon Yates. A couple of days ago, the band announced via a billboard in their home city that a new album is on the way, GLOW ON. It’s officially announced today, arriving just next month, and we’re getting a taste of it with this new single, “ALIEN LOVE CALL.”

It’s a lush, unhurried collaboration with Blood Orange, who’s featured on two other songs on the record as well. His serene voice has an intriguing dynamic with Yates’ yells, and introduces a new sense of tranquility into Turnstile’s typically crazed songs.

Listen to “ALIEN LOVE CALL” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “MYSTERY”
02 “BLACKOUT”
03 “DON’T PLAY”
04 “UNDERWATER BOI”
05 “HOLIDAY”
06 “HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP”
07 “ENDLESS”
08 “FLY AGAIN”
09 “ALIEN LOVE CALL (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”
10 “WILD WRLD”
11 “DANCE-OFF”
12 “NEW HEART DESIGN”
13 “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)”
14 “NO SURPRISE”
15 “LONELY DEZIRES (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”

GLOW ON is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records.

Jose Rojas

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    11 hours ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    1 day ago

    Vince Staples Folds Inward

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest