Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Baltimore hardcore gang Turnstile returned last month with TURNSTILE LOVE CONNNECTION, the high-energy EP which came with a short film accompaniment directed by frontman Brendon Yates. A couple of days ago, the band announced via a billboard in their home city that a new album is on the way, GLOW ON. It’s officially announced today, arriving just next month, and we’re getting a taste of it with this new single, “ALIEN LOVE CALL.”

It’s a lush, unhurried collaboration with Blood Orange, who’s featured on two other songs on the record as well. His serene voice has an intriguing dynamic with Yates’ yells, and introduces a new sense of tranquility into Turnstile’s typically crazed songs.

Listen to “ALIEN LOVE CALL” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “MYSTERY”

02 “BLACKOUT”

03 “DON’T PLAY”

04 “UNDERWATER BOI”

05 “HOLIDAY”

06 “HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP”

07 “ENDLESS”

08 “FLY AGAIN”

09 “ALIEN LOVE CALL (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”

10 “WILD WRLD”

11 “DANCE-OFF”

12 “NEW HEART DESIGN”

13 “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)”

14 “NO SURPRISE”

15 “LONELY DEZIRES (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)”

GLOW ON is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records.