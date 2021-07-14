Cindy – “To Be True”

New Music July 14, 2021 12:44 PM By Tom Breihan

Cindy – “To Be True”

New Music July 14, 2021 12:44 PM By Tom Breihan

The soft, dreamy San Francisco indie rock band Cindy have been around for a few years now, and they already have two albums to their name. This fall, they’ll release 1:2, their third LP. The first single is called “To Be True,” and it’s the kind of song that’s so overwhelmingly pretty that it might make you feel slightly dizzy.

Cindy’s whole style reminds me of how Low sounded back in the ’90s, when they were inventing slowcore and when they were at their most rapturous. There are plenty of other influences that you can pick out on “To Be True,” too: Early-’60s girl groups, Spacemen 3, Lee Hazlewood. But when a song this woozy and evocative is on, it’s probably best to stop playing spot-the-influence and just let the thing pick you up and lift you away. Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

2:1 is out 10/1 on Mt.St.Mtn.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    11 hours ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    1 day ago

    Vince Staples Folds Inward

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest