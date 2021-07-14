Cindy – “To Be True”

The soft, dreamy San Francisco indie rock band Cindy have been around for a few years now, and they already have two albums to their name. This fall, they’ll release 1:2, their third LP. The first single is called “To Be True,” and it’s the kind of song that’s so overwhelmingly pretty that it might make you feel slightly dizzy.

Cindy’s whole style reminds me of how Low sounded back in the ’90s, when they were inventing slowcore and when they were at their most rapturous. There are plenty of other influences that you can pick out on “To Be True,” too: Early-’60s girl groups, Spacemen 3, Lee Hazlewood. But when a song this woozy and evocative is on, it’s probably best to stop playing spot-the-influence and just let the thing pick you up and lift you away. Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

2:1 is out 10/1 on Mt.St.Mtn.