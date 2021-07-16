Normani – “Wild Side” (Feat. Cardi B)

Normani has released a new single, “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B. It comes with a video directed by Tanu Muino and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, who also did the moves for her enduring “Motivation” music video. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

It’s not the former Fifth Harmony member’s first team-up with a marquee female rapper. She already has a song with Megan Thee Stallion, “Diamonds,” which appeared on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Bad To You” (alongside Ariana Grande) for the Charlie’s Angels reboot soundtrack. She also made a cameo in Cardi and Megan’s “WAP” video.

Watch the “Wild Side” video below.

