Fleshdriver – “Soul Tax” & “Extinction Mantra”

New Music July 16, 2021 11:06 AM By Tom Breihan

The Tallahassee band Fleshdriver makes music that exists somewhere in the no man’s land between supremely ignorant hardcore and brutalist death metal. Their sound is heavy — fast enough to give you whiplash, groovy enough that you could cause some serious mayhem by stomping around to it. Fleshdriver started putting out music last year, right around the time the pandemic hit, and they come from the same Florida scene that’s produced head-knockers like Malice At The Palace. Today, they’ve got two new songs, and both of them are rippers.

On the two new tracks “Soul Tax” and “Extinction Mantra,” Fleshdriver lament the inhumanity of our present hyper-capitalist moment, and they make sure to sound as inhumanly nasty as possible while they do it. “Soul Tax” lurches between thrash and stomp like prime Power Trip, while “Extinction Mantra” brings a deep-growl ferocity that sounds larger than life. These two songs make up a recommended daily dose of suplex-a-minivan music, and you can hear them both below.

“Soul Tax” b/w “Extinction Mantra” is out now on KOTP Recordings.

