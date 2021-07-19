Gone To Color – “Illusions” (Feat. Clinic’s Ade Blackburn)

Gone To Color – “Illusions” (Feat. Clinic’s Ade Blackburn)

New Music July 19, 2021 12:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of months ago, the eclectic duo Gone To Color announced their debut self-titled full-length out this fall. It’ll have eight songs, seven of which have pleasing guests like the Luyas’ Jesse Stein on “The 606” or Merchandise’s Carson Cox on “Voyeur Nation.” Today the newest single, “Illusions,” is out and features Ade Blackburn from Clinic. It’s a colorful, electronic vortex, made all the more immersive with deadpan vocals and a post-punk ambiance.

Read what the band said about the collaboration:

We have been fans of Ade Blackburn and Clinic for a long time. The texture of “Illusions” is dense, so knowing when not to sing was crucial and required an experienced vocalist like Ade who masterfully maneuvers through the landscape. The lyrics and the “speech-like” melodic aspects of the vocal match the aesthetic of the music, which is metallic and dystopian in nature.

Listen to “Illusions” below.

Gone To Color is out 10/15.

