Colleen Green – “It’s Nice To Be Nice”

Last month, Colleen Green finally announced her follow-up to 2015’s I Want To Grow Up, Cool, with the lead single “I Wanna Be A Dog,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with another bright and breezy new track, “It’s Nice To Be Nice.” Green uses the song as a reminder to not be so down on herself and everyone else: “Been hating on everyone as of late/ I used to be fun,” she sings in its opening lines. “When will this negativity be gone?/ All I ever wanted was to be kind.” Listen below.

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art.