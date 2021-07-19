Colleen Green – “It’s Nice To Be Nice”

Colleen Green – “It’s Nice To Be Nice”

New Music July 19, 2021 12:08 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Colleen Green finally announced her follow-up to 2015’s I Want To Grow Up, Cool, with the lead single “I Wanna Be A Dog,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with another bright and breezy new track, “It’s Nice To Be Nice.” Green uses the song as a reminder to not be so down on herself and everyone else: “Been hating on everyone as of late/ I used to be fun,” she sings in its opening lines. “When will this negativity be gone?/ All I ever wanted was to be kind.” Listen below.

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art.

