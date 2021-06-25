The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Do you remember the day Low released those first couple singles from Double Negative? I was sitting in Stereogum’s old Midtown offices, and when “Dancing And Blood” came on I swore the world was opening up beneath me, that I was about to plummet down a hollowed out skyscraper into a deep abyss swallowing up Manhattan. The haunting shock of that might not have been quite replicable with whatever Low would do next, but “Days Like These” is surprising in its own way.



There are some ways in which “Days Like These” might suggest an extension of Low’s recent stylistic explorations, with how Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s vocals are soon surrounded in eruptions of caustic distortion. “Days Like These” is still corroded around the edges, and its lyrics have a certain mourning to them — just as Double Negative was an apt soundtrack to the bleak Trump years, “Days Like These” feels like a bleary reaction to the head fuck of the last year and a half. “When you think you’ve seen everything/ You’ll find we’re living in days like these,” Sparhawk sings, before concluding you will never feel complete or feel released.



At the same time as all of that, there’s a distinct tonal shift from Double Negative. The way Low structure that melody, “Days Like These” plays like a noise-blasted hymn before drifting off into an outro that’s almost calming, a spectral reverie. “Days Like These” doesn’t promise hope and redemption all that much more than Double Negative did; it’s not the sound of resolution after a tumultuous stretch of years. But it does sound like an awakening, the beginning of coming out on the other side. —Ryan