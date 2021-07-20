Low – “Disappearing”

Last month, Low announced a new album called HEY WHAT, the followup to their stunning 2018 release Double Negative. Along with the news, the band shared a lead single called “Days Like These” — a promising first glimpse that landed amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another.

Low’s latest is called “Disappearing,” and it comes with a video directed by Dorian Wood. Here’s what Wood had to say about the clip:

I am incredibly thrilled to have created this video for Low. I’ve been such a fan for years. I was inspired to offer a personal glimpse of what I’d been up to during the pandemic year. I’ve been doing art modeling on the side for years, mostly for art schools. Once the schools physically shut down due to Covid, I was invited to pose for dozens of virtual classes. I borrowed a friend’s empty guest room and twice a week I would set up my laptop and lights and pose for three hours at a time. During these long stretches of time, I’d lose myself in thought while delivering poses that best showcased all this fat brown beauty. In my mind, I traveled to places and memories, and in the case of “Disappearing,” I not only visited the ocean in my mind, I became it. Even at its most empowering and meditative, a modeling session was often a reminder of how lonely one can feel when the other humans in the room immediately vanish once the laptop shuts down. And still, a semblance of hope always lingered. We shot the video at Human Resources, a performance space in LA which also served as a creative sanctuary for me during the pandemic year. There’s a lot of “coming home” love in this video. I’m honored to be able to share this love.

Musically, “Disappearing” echoes “Days Like These” — sonically experimental but just a bit more hopeful than Double Negative, with a tension of hymnlike melodies and guttural distortion. Check it out below.

HEY WHAT is out 9/10 via Sub Pop Records.