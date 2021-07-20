Moor Mother – “Shekere” (Feat. Lojii)

UV Lucas

New Music July 20, 2021 10:14 PM By Ryan Leas

Moor Mother – “Shekere” (Feat. Lojii)

UV Lucas

New Music July 20, 2021 10:14 PM By Ryan Leas

Earlier this month, Camae Ayewa announced another new Moor Mother project — a new album full of collaborations called Black Encyclopedia Of The Air. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Zami,” which Ayewa shared back in June with the news she’d signed to ANTT-, and “Obsidian,” her team-up with Pink Siifu.

Today, Ayewa is back with another. The latest preview of Black Encyclopedia Of The Air arrives in the form of “Shekere,” which features Philly rapper Lojii rapping over a grainy, string-laced beat. Check it out below.

Black Encyclopedia Of The Air is out 9/17 via ANTI-.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Damian’s “Rock On”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    2 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest