Moor Mother – “Shekere” (Feat. Lojii)

Earlier this month, Camae Ayewa announced another new Moor Mother project — a new album full of collaborations called Black Encyclopedia Of The Air. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Zami,” which Ayewa shared back in June with the news she’d signed to ANTT-, and “Obsidian,” her team-up with Pink Siifu.

Today, Ayewa is back with another. The latest preview of Black Encyclopedia Of The Air arrives in the form of “Shekere,” which features Philly rapper Lojii rapping over a grainy, string-laced beat. Check it out below.

Black Encyclopedia Of The Air is out 9/17 via ANTI-.