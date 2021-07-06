Moor Mother – “Obsidian” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

Last year, Moor Mother, the experimental alter ego of Philly-based Camae Ayewa, unveiled a surprise collaborative album with billy woods called BRASS. It followed two other 2020 collaborative efforts, one with Ayewa’s avant-jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements and one in partnership with Mental Jewelry.

Today, Ayewa is back with the announcement of another Moor Mother album, Black Encyclopedia Of The Air. The disorienting lead single “Obsidian” is out today and it features Pink Siifu. The song, Aweya says, centers on “thinking about one’s proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities.” Listen to it below and check out the album’s tracklist, which also features Elucid, Antonia Gabriela, Brother May, Lojii, Bfly, Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Orion Sun, Yatta, Black Quantum Futurism, Elaine Mitchner, and Dudu Kouate.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Temporal Control Of Light Echoes”

02 “Mangrove” (feat. Elucid & Antonia Gabriela)

03 “Race Function” (Feat. Brother May)

04 “Shekere (Feat. Lojii)

05 “Vera Hall” (Feat. Bfly)

06 “Obsidian” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

07 “Iso Fonk”

8. “Rogue Waves”

09 “Made A Circle” (Feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, & Orion Sun)

10 “Tarot” (Feat. Yatta)

11 “Nighthawk Of Time” (Feat. Black Quantum Futurism)

12 “Zami”

13 “Clock Fight” (Feat. Elaine Mitchner & Dudu Kouate)

Black Encyclopedia Of The Air is out 9/17 via ANTI-.