Moor Mother – “Obsidian” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

New Music July 6, 2021 12:13 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Moor Mother – “Obsidian” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

New Music July 6, 2021 12:13 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Moor Mother, the experimental alter ego of Philly-based Camae Ayewa, unveiled a surprise collaborative album with billy woods called BRASS. It followed two other 2020 collaborative efforts, one with Ayewa’s avant-jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements and one in partnership with Mental Jewelry.

Today, Ayewa is back with the announcement of another Moor Mother album, Black Encyclopedia Of The Air. The disorienting lead single “Obsidian” is out today and it features Pink Siifu. The song, Aweya says, centers on “thinking about one’s proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities.” Listen to it below and check out the album’s tracklist, which also features Elucid, Antonia Gabriela, Brother May, Lojii, Bfly, Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Orion Sun, Yatta, Black Quantum Futurism, Elaine Mitchner, and Dudu Kouate.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Temporal Control Of Light Echoes”
02 “Mangrove” (feat. Elucid & Antonia Gabriela)
03 “Race Function” (Feat. Brother May)
04 “Shekere (Feat. Lojii)
05 “Vera Hall” (Feat. Bfly)
06 “Obsidian” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
07 “Iso Fonk”
8. “Rogue Waves”
09 “Made A Circle” (Feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, & Orion Sun)
10 “Tarot” (Feat. Yatta)
11 “Nighthawk Of Time” (Feat. Black Quantum Futurism)
12 “Zami”
13 “Clock Fight” (Feat. Elaine Mitchner & Dudu Kouate)

Black Encyclopedia Of The Air is out 9/17 via ANTI-.

Bob Sweeney

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    White Blood Cells Turns 20

    4 days ago

    Big Red Machine – “Renegade” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest