Moor Mother – “Zami”

Moor Mother’s Camae Ayewa has kept plenty busy this past year between her collaborations with the free jazz group Irreversible Entanglements and the rapper billy woods. She also put out some music under her Moor Mother name, Circuit City, adapted from a stage production that was created in 2019.

Today, she’s back with some more Moor Mother material in the form of a new song called “Zami” and news that she’s now signed to Anti- Records. “Zami,” which gets its name from Audre Lorde’s 1982 book, is her first song with the label and it’s brief but ominously powerful.

“Using the lenses of Black Quantum Futurism, the lyrics speak to Time and Space, injustice, racism, erasure of African identity,” Ayewa said in a statement. “‘Zami’ speaks of agency and something beyond freedom. It speaks of another future. It speaks about connections free from the stains of colonialism. It speaks about the expansive temporalities of Afro Diasporan people around the world.”

“Zami” is out now via Anti-.